CES 2018: ADT expands protection services to home networks, families

ADT on Monday announced a trio of new products and services it plans to launch in 2018.

First up is a new ADT Go app to help you and your loved ones keep tabs one another. Through a partnership with Life360, ADT built the app and services to be compatible with Android and iOS devices. An ADT Go Basic plan monitors locations, sends alerts when a family member arrives or leaves a location. The ADT Go Premium service goes beyond simply sharing each family member's current location.

Additionally, ADT Go Basic will help keep tabs on your and your children's driving habits, including top speed, and sudden stops. The ADT Go Basic service is included in the monthly price for current ADT subscribers.

ADT Go Premium includes an SOS button to directly call ADT agents, should a family member need to talk to someone as he or she walks through a dangerous part of town, or to alert authorities of an emergency. ADT Go Premium will also include driving accident alerts.

The ADT Go app will be available starting Monday at the Play Store and the App Store as an early adopter version with a free trial of the Premium plan. After the trial is over, ADT Go Premium will cost $9.99 for current subscribers or $15 per month for those who only want ADT Go Premium service without a home security plan.

ADT will also release a video doorbell of its own in the first quarter of 2018. The doorbell will integrate directly with ADT's services, including the Samsung SmartThings and ADT security hub the company has sold since October 2017. Furthermore, starting in March ADT and Samsung will work together on indoor video cameras, with outdoor cameras to follow in the second quarter that integrates directly with the partnership's DIY home security system.

Finally, ADT Cybersecurity will become a focus for the company in 2018. ADT Cybersecurity will include a home firewall router, offering VPN-like protection for the home, and also for your devices when not at home via a Secure Wi-Fi product. The company plans to announce partnerships in the second quarter, along with more details about its Cyber Network Bundle.