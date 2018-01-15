CES 2018 mobile-focused wrap up (MobileTechRoundup show #419)

While Kevin and I saw each other a couple times in Las Vegas last week during CES 2018, we didn't have time to record a podcast. However, as you can hear in MobileTechRoundup show #419 we covered what we experienced with others in Nevada.
- An overview of this year's CES experience
- Samsung's world is powered by SmartThings
- Matt went running with the Garmin 645 Music on the Vegas strip
- Few new Chromebooks or Windows 10 on ARM devices
- Huawei's CES doesn't quite turn out as planned
- Google Assistant powered smart screens (like this nifty one from Lenovo) take on Amazon Show
- The Razer Project Linda looks interesting
Running time: 76 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 87MB)
