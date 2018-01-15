CES 2018 mobile-focused wrap up (MobileTechRoundup show #419)

There was a bit of mobile phone news at CES, along with wearables and lots of sensors that connect to mobile devices.

While Kevin and I saw each other a couple times in Las Vegas last week during CES 2018, we didn't have time to record a podcast. However, as you can hear in MobileTechRoundup show #419 we covered what we experienced with others in Nevada.

  • An overview of this year's CES experience
  • Samsung's world is powered by SmartThings
  • Matt went running with the Garmin 645 Music on the Vegas strip
  • Few new Chromebooks or Windows 10 on ARM devices
  • Huawei's CES doesn't quite turn out as planned
  • Google Assistant powered smart screens (like this nifty one from Lenovo) take on Amazon Show
  • The Razer Project Linda looks interesting

