CES 2018 mobile-focused wrap up (MobileTechRoundup show #419)

While Kevin and I saw each other a couple times in Las Vegas last week during CES 2018, we didn't have time to record a podcast. However, as you can hear in MobileTechRoundup show #419 we covered what we experienced with others in Nevada.

Image: ZDNet

An overview of this year's CES experience

Samsung's world is powered by SmartThings

Matt went running with the Garmin 645 Music on the Vegas strip

Few new Chromebooks or Windows 10 on ARM devices

Huawei's CES doesn't quite turn out as planned

Google Assistant powered smart screens (like this nifty one from Lenovo) take on Amazon Show

The Razer Project Linda looks interesting

Running time: 76 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 87MB)

