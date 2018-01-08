CES: iHeartRadio announces new offerings for Samsung Bixby, Garmin, Facebook Messenger, and more

Image: iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio has more than 110 million registered users and continues to expand its reach across the world by integrating in devices that are a part of your daily life.

Today, iHeartRadio announced it will be available through Facebook Messenger, for Roku users, through Samsung Bixby, on the Jibo social robot, on the new Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS sports watch, and in General Motors and Ford vehicles.

The bot for Facebook Messenger will let you ask it to hear music based on a specific genre or geographic location. Bixby users, including Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8 Plus users, can ask Bixby to play specific Live and iHeartRadio Original radio stations, create a custom artist station, set a sleep timer, and ask Bixby to like the song that is playing or skip a song.

iHeartRadio is the first announced music partner for the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music and will allow these GPS sports watch owners to download playlits directly to the watch for offline listening. I've been yearning for a Garmin GPS sports watch with music and can't wait to try this out in Vegas during an early morning run with Garmin.

For more than a decade, back to the days of the first Microsoft Zune, I have been praising the benefits of subscription services and now these services are the primary source of music for our mobile devices. Lately I have been using Apple Music and Spotify, but just signed up for an iHeartRadio trial subscription to give the service a try on the new Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with Bixby, and through Facebook Messenger.