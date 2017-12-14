Cisco, Apple release security connector app for iOS

Two years after announcing their partnership in the enterprise space, Cisco and Apple are releasing a new security connector app that aims to give enterprises more visibility and control over network activity on iOS devices.

Cisco said Security Connector app monitors network activity across traffic generated by users and applications to combat ransomware and malware on enterprise-managed iOS devices. In customer trials, Cisco said the app also helped ensure compliance during incident investigations and blocked iOS users from accessing malicious sites without negatively impacting user experiences.

Apple and Cisco's initial partnership was a move to give iOS apps a performance boost on enterprise networks. The effort resulted in a series of network and collaboration enhancements for iOS 10 that gave iPhone and iPad users a more efficient experience on Cisco applications.

In June, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins highlighted deeper security integration as one of the key focus areas of the partnership. With iOS 11, the companies saw another opportunity to bake security and control features into their enterprise offerings.

Cisco said the two companies worked together closely on this latest app, with joint customers in mind.

Mike McGlynn, vice president of security solutions for WWT, said in a press release: "Our employees rely on their mobile devices to stay productive and to connect with customers. Unfortunately, every day mobile internet threats are growing more complex, and so do the technologies to combat them. The new Cisco's Security Connector app effectively brought us the same visibility into iOS as a desktop. We were able to operationalize Cisco Umbrella data simply. This new mobile application offers us a way to stay head and address these challenges."

