Cisco brings 5G architecture to Verizon’s mobile network trials

Cisco has announced that it will be providing United States mobile carrier Verizon's mobile network with pre-commercial 5G architecture for use during trials of the new network technology during 2017.

Announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) on Monday morning, Cisco will be providing its virtualised, cloud-based 5G packet core as part of its Cisco Ultra Service Platform; mobile backhaul infrastructure to enable gigabit speeds for network transport; virtualised managed services; a new set of business applications; and a 5G-enabled router.

The virtualised packet core is designed to "increase service velocity by providing on-boarding and operational simplification for virtual network functions (VNFs) that help enable individual applications to be delivered to customers in real-time", Cisco said.

In addition, Cisco's virtual managed services software platform will utilise virtualisation, automation, analytics, and cloud services to deploy network and security services including Cisco iWAN and threat-based security solutions in a faster and more efficient way.

New business applications for connectivity and performance for VR and AR will also be explored by Cisco and Verizon through the partnership.

Lastly, Cisco will also provide Verizon with a pre-release iteration of its 5G-enabled router.

"Cisco shares our vision for the network of the future, powered by 5G," Shawn Hakl, Verizon VP of Business Networking and Security Services, said.

"As part of this activity, Verizon and Cisco will use enterprise SD-WAN functions that interact with the carrier 5G network to integrate security policy and manage the performance of applications such as unified communications."

Verizon last week announced that it will be trialling pre-commercial 5G services in 11 cities across the US by mid-2017: Ann Arbor, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Bernardsville, New Jersey; Brockton, Massachusetts; Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Houston, Texas; Miami, Florida; Sacramento, California; Seattle, Washington; and Washington DC.

Verizon's 5G network is being constructed with its partners Cisco, Ericsson, Intel, LG, Nokia, Qualcomm, and Samsung.