Cisco, IBM forge security integration partnership

Cisco and IBM will integrate security products, services and threat intelligence in a new partnership.

Both companies have sizeable security businesses. Under the terms of the deal, Cisco's security suite will integrate with IBM's QRadar across networks, end points and cloud.

In addition, IBM Global Services will support Cisco products in managed security services. Cisco and IBM will also partner on security research as IBM X-Force and Cisco Talos teams collaborate on intelligence and coordinate on cybersecurity response.

It's likely that similar partnerships and interoperability agreements will emerge among security players. Enterprises typically have a bevy of security vendors for various services and software.

Specifically, Cisco and IBM will integrate the following: