Citrix rolls out new cloud, analytics services for enterprises

Citrix is rolling out a bevy of platform updates focused on how enterprises can secure and manage the way apps and data are delivered. The news was announced at the company's Citrix Synergy event in Orlando.

Here's a look at the announcements in a nutshell:

Additions to the the Citrix portfolio that are designed to help enterprises build digital workspaces;

New Citrix Cloud services to optimize business workflows, including single sign-on;

Networking product updates specific to NetScaler and SD-WAN; focused on cloud, analytics, and security;

Updates to significant partnerships along with new joint partner offerings.

Drilling down on the security framework, Citrix said the system adds new behavior detection, insights, and risk resolution capabilities to the Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS). Using machine learning algorithms, the system analyzes data sets across the Citrix product portfolio, including XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile and NetScaler.

Citrix product SVP PJ Hough said the new product will help enterprises sustain business operations with analytics "that predict potential risks and enable managers to proactively address them."

Citrix Analytics is slated for availability in the second half of 2017.

READ MORE: