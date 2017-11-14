Cloudflare snaps up Neumob to boost mobile app speeds

Cloudflare has acquired Neumob in a deal designed to speed up app requests flowing through the firm's network.

On Tuesday, Cloudflare said that snapping up Neumob, a mobile accelerator for apps, will allow the company to provide improved end-to-end optimization across desktop and mobile, with no disruptions or speed loss based on the device used.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

However, under the terms of the agreement, Neumob will no longer serve customers independently and employees will be joining the Cloudflare team.

The acquisition could pave the way forward for Cloudflare in the mobile market. The company caters for over 10 trillion network requests per month online, which is nearly 10 percent of all Internet requests for more than 2.5 billion people worldwide, and with the addition of Neumob technology and coding, app network speeds may be boosted from 30 to 300 percent.

According to the company, the buyout "marks the last mile in connectivity for the company as Cloudflare extends all their benefits to mobile," and Cloudflare will now be able to provide end-to-end optimization "from handset to origin server and back."

Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Neumob develops technology not only to boost app speeds but also to reduce app errors and timeouts by up to 90 percent.

The firm, which raised a total of $10.9 million in a set of recent funding rounds, also says that its embedded code can also reduce bandwidth usage and data fees.

Video streaming, for example, can be a huge cost to roaming travelers and can also seriously slow down network access and browsing. The Neumob acquisition may help reduce these issues and build upon Cloudflare's new Stream video hosting service, which is intended to "to fix both the technical and business issues that have plagued the video streaming market to date."

"Cloudflare's mission is to help build a better Internet-we mean that literally," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "With Neumob, we're now able to reach the last-mile of connectivity and provide the fastest and most secure experience possible for users everywhere, on any device."

Last year, Cloudflare acquired Eager, a mobile app and web development platform for website operators to install tools and third-party plugins.

