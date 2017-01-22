CM4 Q Card Case for the Apple iPhone 7 Plus: Protective wallet case with kickstand option

In order to go without a wallet, I need to carry my commuter card, office access card, and ID while using Apple Pay for mobile payments. The CM4 Q Card Case lets you carry three cards in the back pocket without adding much bulk to protect your iPhone 7 Plus.

The CM4 Q Card Case is a one piece case constructed of soft touch rubber material. You simply insert your iPhone 7 Plus into the case and make sure all sides are covering your phone. There are openings for the cameras and flash, Lightning port, bottom speaker, and ringer switch.

As you can see in the photo, the back frame is quite substantial and helps protect your iPhone 7 Plus from accidental drops. All four corners are covered too so there is some protection there as well. The rubber material rises above the display just a bit so that you can rest your iPhone face down on a table and have the display not touch the table.

You will find additional texture strips along both sides that help enhance your ability to hold your iPhone in your hand while still allowing it to be easily slid in and out of your pocket.

On the back you will find an ample opening for the cameras and flash so your photos and videos are not compromised at all. The lower 3/4ths of the case has a fabric material pocket to hold up to three cards and some cash.

The first couple of days you may think only two cards can fit, but the fabric material will stretch out a bit so that three cards and folded cash fit. While Apple Pay works well in most stores, I still like to carry along a $20 bill for emergency cash.

Many of us use our iPhones for watching media content and for working on documents. There is a small slit in the rubber back material, to the right of the credit card pocket, that is designed for you to insert a card and then use the card to prop up your iPhone 7 Plus. With your card in portrait or landscape orientation, you can have two viewing angles for media.

The CM4 Q Card Case is available now for $39.99. I was sent a black onyx one to test out, but you can also find it in champagne gold, gunmetal gray, and rose gold. You can buy it at the CM4 website or on Amazon.com.