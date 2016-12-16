Video: Customer relationships: It's all about the data

This web site uses cookies to improve your experience. By viewing our content, you are accepting the use of cookies. To find out more and change your cookie settings, please
Paul Leary, president of the wine and lifestyle brand Bespoke Collection, talks about the tools his business uses to build long-term customer loyalty.
By Stephanie Condon
| January 31, 2017 -- 17:24 GMT (09:24 PST)
| Topic: Small Business TV - Video Series
