Cutting the cord: VR is going wireless thanks to zero latency video

Amimon, which has developed a wireless HD video technology it claims has near-zero latency, just announced a video transmitting solution for virtual, augmented, and mixed reality. That means no cords, a big step in the evolution of VR.

It's been clear for some time that corded VR units have limited utility. The promise of VR and AR is an immersive multi-sensory experience, something that isn't possible with range of motion restrictions imposed by cords.

Many lower-end headsets already are wireless. In October, Facebook, which owns Oculus, announced the Oculus Go, a low-cost wireless alternative to its $400 Oculus Rift. The Go is supposed to hit the "sweet spot," in Zuckerberg's words, between the Rift, which offers a truly gorgeous VR experience but must be tethered to a high-powered PC, and smartphone-powered headsets like the Samsung Gear, which are cool but severely limited by their smartphone engines.

The Oculus Go is expected to ship early next year.

Amimon's technology, which had found its way into drones and medical equipment, would free up the Rift and other units like it, bringing the same wireless benefits to ultra-high-resolution VR and AR offerings.

Amimon's wireless HD video transmitter uses the 5GHz band and is capable of supporting crowded environments, including large halls and multi-user scenarios. The 5GHz band also overcomes line-of-sight & blockiness limitations common to the 60GHz band.

The technology is compatible with most VR headsets, including Oculus, Vive, and PSVR. It supports VR resolution of of 4K at 30fps and 2K at 90fps, similar to the Oculus and Vive, as well as 1080p at 120fps, like Sony's PSVR.

Amimon demonstrated its wireless VR video solution at VRX Conference in San Francisco this month. Its positioning its receiver and transmitter chips for sale to vendors, who would then make branded add-on products for their existing headsets.