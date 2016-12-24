Cyanogen shutting down services and OS by December 31

Rocky times at Cyanogen turn for the worse. The open source project and source code will remain available, but there will be no more nightly builds.

bloglogo1-optimized.jpg
Image: Cyanogen

Cyanogen late Friday announced all services and nightly builds will be discontinued no later than December 31.

The open source project and source code will remain available for personal development.

The move, "part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen," comes after it named a new CEO and laid off a huge portion of its staff. While it once wanted to offer a better version of Android, Cyanogen will now focus on building Android OS "mods" for OEMs.

Owners of smartphones running Cyanogen OS, like the OnePlus One, will have to switch to the CyanogenMod ROM. As TechCrunch points out, this isn't a commercial OS, rather managed by a community of developers.

We hace reached out to the Cyanogen folks to learn more about its future.

