Cyberpedia: Let's Get to the Bottom of Cloud Security

"Nobody understands the cloud!" Some of you may remember this funny one-liner from the romantic comedy "Sex Tape" as Jason Segel's panicked response to unintentionally uploading a very personal recording to the shared cloud. This statement, however, often rings true for the topic of cloud security.

Organizations today are faced with protecting a variety of applications and data in multi-cloud architectures that span software-defined data centers and public clouds. And to effectively secure these dynamic environments and prevent successful cyberattacks, you must be able to apply a consistent and secure cloud policy across your infrastructure. This isn't always easy. In an oversaturated marketplace, filled with vendors and options claiming to provide exactly the level of security you need, it can become nearly impossible to decipher the jargon and mistaken meanings and choose which measures to implement.

Not to worry. Palo Alto Networks is here to bring clarity to the often-misunderstood topic of cloud security.

On Cyberpedia, the free cybersecurity encyclopedia from Palo Alto Networks, you'll find a collection of cloud security-focused articles. These resources are designed to arm you with the facts and knowledge required to make informed cloud security purchasing decisions that meet your business and security needs.

The following are a few examples of Cyberpedia article topics that will help elevate your understanding of cloud security.

SaaS Security Solution Checklist: This checklist provides a breakdown of the most essential criteria that should be a part of your SaaS security solution.

SaaS Security: A Next-Generation Platform Approach: Learn how an integrated, prevention-first, next-generation platform offers a highly differentiated approach to securing SaaS applications.

Cloud Security: Top 3 Considerations: Discover the top three considerations for securing traditional and cloud-based data centers, as well as key requirements for cloud security.

Cloud Security Is a Shared Responsibility: Understand why cloud security, a shared responsibility between the cloud vendor and the organization, has become a priority to minimize risk and prevent data exposure.

Happy learning! And one more thing ... to help us continue providing the most up-to-date and relevant cybersecurity material, please let us know in the comments below if there is a specific topic or trend, cloud or otherwise, you'd like our cybersecurity experts to define next.