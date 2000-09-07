Data centers getting steamed up

About 18 companies are jostling for position in the data center arena. Many are looking into niche areas creating their own markets with innovative services, hoping their marketing mix will see them through.

SINGAPORE - Two of Singapore's leading data center operators - Webvisions and iSTT - are excited about the burgeoning cybercarrier industry as they find that the whole ISP services business is still growing.

"As the [cybercarrier] market develops, we'll start to find folks moving into niche areas and differentiating themselves through interesting services. The marketing mix of these services will then determine who will succeed and who won't," said Roger Lim, CEO of Webvisions, which has garnered an Internet Service Provider (ISP) license in Singapore last week.

Hosting more than 6,000 companies from 30 countries, Webvisions plans to offer a full suite of ISP-based services including resale of leased circuit services, public Internet access, Internet exchange, virtual private network, managed data network, remote access and global roaming services.

These new services complement Webvisions current range of premium Internet hosting solutions for mission-critical applications, which includes virtual server, dedicated server, complex co-location and system management services.

Even more optimistic about the whole cybercarrier industry is Tay Kiong Hong, chief operating officer at i-STT Pte Ltd. "Competition from traditional technology vendors adds excitement to our business and creates an environment that compels data center service providers to offer customers the best value. Being carrier-neutral and vendor-neutral differentiates us and this enables us to integrate various hardware, software, applications, bandwidth and connectivity options for a best-of-breed solution that best addresses the market needs."

Let's go build

In addition to Webvisions and iSTT, more than 18 independent and telco companies are known to have announced their plans to build data centers.

According to Lucent Technologies and other sources, they include Asia Online, AT&T, Breakaway Solutions, Crosswave Communications & Internet Initiative Japan, DataOne, Exodus, GlobalCenter, iAsiaWorks, Japan Telecom, Korea Telecom, Hanaro and Dacom, New World Cyberbase, NTT, Pacific Century CyberWorks, Pacific Internet Exchange Corporation (PIXC), PSINet, Singapore Telecom and UUNET.

Snapshot of Data Center growth