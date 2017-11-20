Dell EMC chosen the best IT workplace in Brazil

Dell EMC is the best large-sized IT company to work for in Brazil, according to research from the Great Place to Work Institute.

The company ranked first in the segment of companies employing over 1,000 staff. In this segment, Brazilian IT services company CI&T came in second and local IT and telecoms firm Algar ranked third, followed by SAP Brazil and eBay equivalent Mercado Livre.

In the medium-sized segment employing 100-999 staff, SAP Labs Latin America, SAP's only innovation facility in the region, topped the list, followed by VMware, Microsoft and local firm Radix.

In the small bracket of the study, of companies employing 50-99 people, the winner was CRM and billing systems provider Sydle, followed by fiscal software company TecnoSpeed and trade marketing systems provider Involves.

This is the 12th edition of the IT list compiled by the Great Place to Work institute. This year, the study had 309 submissions and selected the best 110, of which 15 were large organizations, 75 were medium-sized and 20 were small enterprises.