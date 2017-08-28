Dell EMC, HPE and Lenovo outline next-gen hyperconverged systems on VMware

Hyper-convergence in the data center is at the center of a series of announcements out of the VMworld conference kicking off in Las Vegas this week. Dell EMC, Lenovo and Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveiled systems designed to boost their portfolios aimed at the lucrative converged systems market.

Dell EMC, parent company to VMware, has a span of product rollouts that the company says will reduce infrastructure complexity for enterprises. Products include new VMware Ready Systems, expanded features on the Dell EMC's turnkey hybrid cloud platforms, and advancements to VxRail Appliances and VxRack SDDC Systems. Each update is designed to help modernize IT for VMware environments and data centers at any scale, according to Dell EMC.

As for HPE, the company has announced what it describes as a composable platform for VMware Cloud Foundation based on HPE Synergy. HPE says the platform will help IT organizations deploy infrastructure as a service and private clouds in minutes and lower virtual machine costs compared to public clouds and traditional server racks.

"HPE Synergy powered by Cloud Foundation will provide a powerful solution to consolidate traditional, private and cloud native workloads onto a single integrated infrastructure platform that is simple to deploy and operate," said John Gilmartin, VP and GM of Vmware's Integrated Systems business.

The VMware Cloud Foundation on HPE Synergy should be certified and available from HPE and channel and distribution partners in late 2017, while vSphere and vSAN are certified and available with HPE Synergy today.

Lenovo's announcements revolve around its ThinkAgile brand, which focuses on software-defined data centers and integrated and converged systems. More specifically, Lenovo is rolling out the ThinkAgile VX Series, powered by VMware vSAN software.

The VX Series is a pre-integrated, pre-configured platform that aggregates servers, storage and virtualization resources into a common resource pool within a standardized platform. Availability is slated for November 17.

