Dell EMC introduces Virtual Edge Platform family for virtual networking

Dell EMC on Wednesday is rolling out a new virtualized platform family that connects the edge of the enterprise network to the cloud.

The Virtual Edge Platform (VEP) 4600, powered by Intel's new Xeon D-2100 processor, is built to support multiple, simultaneous virtual network functions (VNFs). This means several proprietary physical devices can be consolidated into a single universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE).

With open networking and a modular design, the VEP should enable customers to add additional capabilities as needed, to take advantage of new market opportunities.

"There is a real need among service providers and enterprises to update network operations to address distributed and cloud-based applications and capitalize on changing economics enabled by cloud models," Tom Burns, SVP of Dell EMC's networking & service provider solutions, said in a statement.

The Dell EMC VEP4600 will begin shipping worldwide on April 24.