Dell EMC introduces Virtual Edge Platform family for virtual networking

With open networking at the enterprise edge, customers should be able to add virtual network functions to the platform as needed.

Dell EMC on Wednesday is rolling out a new virtualized platform family that connects the edge of the enterprise network to the cloud.

The Virtual Edge Platform (VEP) 4600, powered by Intel's new Xeon D-2100 processor, is built to support multiple, simultaneous virtual network functions (VNFs). This means several proprietary physical devices can be consolidated into a single universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE).

With open networking and a modular design, the VEP should enable customers to add additional capabilities as needed, to take advantage of new market opportunities.

"There is a real need among service providers and enterprises to update network operations to address distributed and cloud-based applications and capitalize on changing economics enabled by cloud models," Tom Burns, SVP of Dell EMC's networking & service provider solutions, said in a statement.

The Dell EMC VEP4600 will begin shipping worldwide on April 24.

