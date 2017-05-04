​Dell EMC plots Microsoft Azure Stack system for second half 2017

Dell EMC launched an integrated system that will meld Microsoft's Azure infrastructure-as-a-service with data centers and hybrid cloud deployments.

The aim of the system is to automate infrastructure for companies planning to standardize on Microsoft Azure. The Microsoft Azure Stack runs shotgun along with Dell's hybrid cloud platform. Microsoft's Azure Stack will be available in mid-2017 and has been in technical preview.

Microsoft's Azure Stack will be preloaded on servers from Dell EMC, HPE, Lenovo and Cisco.

According to Dell EMC, its Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack includes:

A unified experience between Azure private and public cloud deployments.

Dell EMC PowerEdge servers integrated with networking and storage.

Integration for backup and encryption as well as Pivotal Cloud Foundry, another Dell Technologies unit, on Azure.

A range of support offerings from automated tools to dedicated account managers.

Paul Galjan, senior director of product management for Dell EMC's hybrid platform group, said once the Microsoft Azure Stack system is installed it is managed and patched as a unit. "Componentry in the platform is packaged up and applied as a single unit. There's a flexible consumption model available too," said Galjan.

Dell EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure is expected to be available in the second half of 2017. Pricing will be detailed closer to general availability.