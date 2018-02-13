Dell EMC unveils new VxBlock System 1000



Dell EMC has announced its new VxBlock System 1000, expanding its converged infrastructure portfolio with an offering designed to support all workloads through a wider choice of storage arrays, data protection, and compute than previous VxBlock systems.

According to the company, compared with previous generation Dell EMC VxBlock Systems, the VxBlock 1000 offers improved "business agility", allowing users to mix four types of storage arrays -- Dell EMC Unity, VMAX, XtremIO, and Isilon -- and can also opt for Cisco UCS C-Series Rack Servers, in addition to Cisco UCS B-Series Blade Servers, and other Dell EMC data protection products.

Compared to previous VxBlocks, the new offering increases server scalability by 56 percent -- from 512 to 800 servers -- and also supports up to 10 storage arrays, Dell EMC said.

Touting datacentre efficiency by pooling resources to maximise system use, the company said the new VxBlock also reduces rack space by up to 60 percent.

The VxBlock 1000 also reduces datacentre footprint as a result of using less cabinets, LAN and SAN switches, power supplies, and system management hardware and software.

In addition, Dell EMC said the new system boasts fewer components to manage and support, noting the VxBlock 1000 is capable of also reducing overall system lifecycle administration time for multi-technologies by up to 75 percent.

"When customers deploy converged infrastructure, what they are really looking to do is invest in technology that removes datacentre cost while, ultimately, improving outcomes," Dell EMC Storage Division president Jeff Boudreau said in a statement.

"Our role is to deliver converged infrastructure innovation that has the right mix and capacity of IT resources and data services that evolving applications require, but with pooled resources, so the datacentre is more efficient even as workload requirements change."

The VxBlock 1000 is available globally from Tuesday.

