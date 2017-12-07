Dell Technologies' PC, servers, networking revenue strong in Q3

The IT giant is delivering solid growth and operating income across its units.

Dell Technologies' PC business continues to surge as the company delivered a balanced mix of operating income and revenue by unit.

The company reported a third quarter net loss from continuing operations of $941 million on revenue of $19.61 billion, up 21 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $1.1 billion.

By unit, Dell's PC business fared well with third quarter operating income of $672 million on revenue of $10 billion, up 8 percent from a year ago. Dell has benefited from scale, a rebound in the market and PC as a service efforts.

Commercial PC revenue was up 8 percent from a year ago and consumer sales jumped 10 percent.

On the infrastructure side, Dell EMC delivered third quarter revenue of $7.5 billion with operating income of $678 million. Dell said servers and networking revenue drove the gains with revenue with growth of 32 percent from a year ago with flat storage sales.

Dell EMC saw growth in its hyperconverged systems such as VxRail and all-flash storage arrays.

Toss in VMware and Dell Technologies lineup is delivering even financial results. The acquisition of EMC was supposed to make Dell Technologies more infrastructure-based, but the PC business has thrived of late.

In addition, Dell Technologies said it paid $1.7 billion in debt in the third quarter and has paid down $9.7 billion in gross debt since closing the acquisition of EMC.

Dell Technologies ended the quarter with total debt excluding subsidiaries of $48.5 billion and $52.5 billion including them.

