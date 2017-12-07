Dell Technologies' PC, servers, networking revenue strong in Q3

Dell Technologies' PC business continues to surge as the company delivered a balanced mix of operating income and revenue by unit.

The company reported a third quarter net loss from continuing operations of $941 million on revenue of $19.61 billion, up 21 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $1.1 billion.

By unit, Dell's PC business fared well with third quarter operating income of $672 million on revenue of $10 billion, up 8 percent from a year ago. Dell has benefited from scale, a rebound in the market and PC as a service efforts.

Commercial PC revenue was up 8 percent from a year ago and consumer sales jumped 10 percent.

On the infrastructure side, Dell EMC delivered third quarter revenue of $7.5 billion with operating income of $678 million. Dell said servers and networking revenue drove the gains with revenue with growth of 32 percent from a year ago with flat storage sales.

Dell EMC saw growth in its hyperconverged systems such as VxRail and all-flash storage arrays.

Toss in VMware and Dell Technologies lineup is delivering even financial results. The acquisition of EMC was supposed to make Dell Technologies more infrastructure-based, but the PC business has thrived of late.

In addition, Dell Technologies said it paid $1.7 billion in debt in the third quarter and has paid down $9.7 billion in gross debt since closing the acquisition of EMC.

Dell Technologies ended the quarter with total debt excluding subsidiaries of $48.5 billion and $52.5 billion including them.

