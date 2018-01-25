Deloitte buys cloud management startup ATADATA

Deloitte subsidiary Deloitte Digital announced this week that it acquired Atlanta-based ATADATA, makers of a cloud platform that maps, migrates and manages workloads in both on-premise and cloud environments. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ATADATA is known for its cloud management and automation platform named ATAsphere. According to Deloitte, the platform will expand its own portfolio of end-to-end cloud offerings, which range from the strategy phase to the build and operate phases.

The ATAsphere platform rivals cloud integration services on the market from players including Nutanix and MuleSoft. The platform provides discovery, application mapping, mirroring, and migration for enterprise workloads at scale, and is compatible with 20 different cloud infrastructures globally. It's also certified by Amazon Web Services (AWS), works on Microsoft Azure and is recommended by Google Cloud Platform, the company said.

As more and more enterprises move to a cloud-only infrastructure, Deloitte said tthe acquisition of ATADATA will put the company in a better position to support cognitive, digital reality, analytics and IoT technologies that drive business value for clients.

As part of the transition to Deloitte, ATADATA CEO and CTO Charles Wright will join the Deloitte team alongside Ian Easton, chief commercial officer of ATADATA. Wright will also oversee continued improvements of the ATADATA platform, which will evolve to meet client needs, the company said.

The acquisition follows several other significant cloud investments made by Deloitte. In 2017, Deloitte acquired several cloud companies, including Day1 Solutions' analytics and cognitive cloud assets, and Strut Digital, a Sydney-based professional and managed services firm. It also added 3,000 new US-based engineering jobs.

