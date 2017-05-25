DJI Spark is a palm-sized drone available for $499

(Image: DJI)

DJI on Wednesday announced its cheapest and smallest drone yet, dubbed the Spark.

Available for pre-order now for $499, the Spark ships in June and will zip around at speeds of up to 31mph. It comes complete with a 1080p camera, intelligent flight control options, and a mechanical gimbal. The drone can take off from your hand and can be controlled by hand gestures.

DJI bragged during the Spark's announcement in New York that the drone is the size and weight of a soda can. It will be available in Alpine White, Sky Blue, Meadow Green, Lava Red, and Sunrise Yellow, and your smartphone can be used as a controller rather than having to buy the accessory.

The Spark will fly 16 minutes on a single charge and can dodge obstacles from up to 16 feet away. A new QuickShot Intelligent Flight Mode will track a subject and record video that can be compressed to share on social media.

The Spark Fly More Combo is available for $699 and includes an aircraft, two batteries, four pairs of propellers, a remote controller, propeller guards, a charging hub, a shoulder bag, and all necessary cables.

DJI has found success with its backpack-sized Phantom drone line that records in both 1080p and 4K. For new drone buyers who don't want to spend upwards of $1,000 for technology they will use only on special occasions, the Spark could make an interesting buy.