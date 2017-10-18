Docker, IBM expand partnership

IBM and Docker announced Wednesday that they're expanding their existing partnership, with a focus on helping companies use Docker containers more rapidly to move existing workloads to the cloud.

There are three new elements to IBM's partnership with Docker, beginning with the creation of Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) for IBM Cloud. Docker EE for IBM Cloud follows the April rollout of DockerEE for Linux on IBM z Systems, LinuxONE and Power Systems. Once workloads are transitioned to the IBM Cloud, enterprise teams can connect and integrate them with IBM Cloud services in areas like AI, analytics and blockchain.

IBM will also now participate in Docker's Modernize Traditional Applications (MTA) program. The MTA program partners with companies to design and implement digital transformation projects via the cloud and containers.

Lastly, IBM will publish content and software in the Docker Store, including WebSphere Application Server, WebSphere MQ, and IBM DB2 database. This should offer customers quick access to the software images needed for containerization, assisting companies that have yet to containerize existing applications.

IBM was Docker's first enterprise partner in 2014. Since then, IBM's cloud business has steadily grown -- on Tuesday, the company reported in its third quarter financial results that cloud accounted for 20 percent of overall revenue over the last 12 months. Still, the company faces the challenge of replacing declining traditional enterprise business with sales in areas like cloud, mobile and cognitive.