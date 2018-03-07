Dropbox expands infrastructure footprint to boost file transfer speeds

Dropbox is is once again expanding its edge network to boost file access speeds. The cloud storage vendor said it plans to launch six new points-of-presence across North America and Europe to improve performance and reliability for users globally.

Over the next several months, Dropbox will turn on points-of-presence in Atlanta, Denver, Berlin and Toronto, followed by Stockholm and Oslo in the second half of the year.

By the end of 2018, Dropbox expects to have an infrastructure footprint that spans 29 facilities in 12 countries on four continents including North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

For enterprises with less advanced networking protocols, Dropbox also plans to expand its global private network by joining the Equinix Cloud Exchange fabric.

The effort is another step in Dropbox's Magic Pocket project, which refers to the company's exabyte-scale infrastructure that it's building to improve performance and increase reliability for Dropbox Business users. According to Dropbox, Magic Pocket is designed to push the boundaries of the company's platform, including a shift in focus to content-based collaboration, while still representing its core file storage roots.

"By rolling out network infrastructure across the globe over the last two years, we've improved performance and reliability for all of our users by allowing them to get more direct access to our data centers," said Akhil Gupta, VP of infrastructure at Dropbox. "The enhancements that we're announcing today will extend these benefits to even more users around the world."

