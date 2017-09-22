DxOMark report: Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus set new standard for smartphone cameras

The race to the top for best smartphone camera continues as the Apple iPhone 8 just earned a score of 92 with the iPhone 8 Plus dual camera setup earning a record score of 94. Will the next Google Pixel or Huawei Mate 10 be able to eclipse these scores?

DxOMark recently overhauled it testing methodology to reflect modern smartphone camera features such as dual cameras, Bokeh effects, and more. These new iPhone scores trump the scores of 90 earned by the HTC U11 and Google Pixel.

In the past I was leary of DxOMark test results, but had to eat crow after confirming that the HTC U11 really does have a fantastic camera that beats most other smartphones. With their updated methodology and current rankings, there is validity in their test results and I recommend checking out all of the details in their full test reports.

The Apple iPhone 7 Plus had a score of 88 last year and this year's 94 earned by the iPhone 8 Plus is the best ever awarded. The photo score is 96 while the video score is 89. The highest photo score previously earned came from the Pixel at 90 so 6 more points is quite an achievement for the iPhone 8 Plus. The sample photos are indeed rather stunning and I look forward to hearing more about the iPhone 8 Plus from ZDNet reviewers.

The Apple iPhone 8 test results show the photo performance at 93 and video at 90. It is interesting to see a slightly higher video score in the iPhone 8 compared to the 8 Plus since video performance should be the same with both phones using the same camera for video.