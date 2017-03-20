Ebay to start guaranteed three-day delivery on 20 million items

(Image: CNET/CBS Interactive)

Ebay on Monday announced "Guaranteed Delivery" in the US, a new program that eBay claimed will deliver 20 million eligible items in three days or less.

Guaranteed Delivery is launching this summer and won't cost anything extra for eBay shoppers. Ebay is working with voluntary sellers to ensure items arrive by delivery date, guaranteed.

"If a guaranteed item arrives late, the buyer can request to have their cost of shipping refunded. If the shipping was free, then the buyer will receive a coupon to be used towards their next eBay purchase. Alternatively, the buyer can also choose to return the item at no cost," eBay explained.

"We know we need to continue to up our game on shipping," Hal Lawton, eBay's senior vice president of North America, told CNET in an interview.

Shipping isn't necessarily free under the program, and many of the items were already delivering in three days or less. Ebay said you will still be able to filter by one- or two-day shipping.

Sellers who qualify will have the tools they need to guarantee delivery, eBay said.

"While the majority of items on eBay already ship within 3 days or less, as well as for free, Guaranteed Delivery will give shoppers even faster delivery options and the confidence that their items will arrive on time," Lawton wrote in a blog post.

Promising fast delivery was previously Amazon's game with its Prime program.

