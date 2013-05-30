EE debuts SIM-only 4G taster plans, adds 12 more towns to LTE network

Read this EE's 4G pricing: Fast data for those with money to burn EE's 4G service is set to go live in one week, but the cheapest package costs £36 per month and will only get you 500MB of data usage.The company wants to make the most of its head start over its rivals. Read More

EE has taken the wraps off a 4G taster product: a series of 30-day SIM-only plans.

The five plans, announced on Wednesday, all come with unlimited UK calls and texts, and data bundles of between 500MB and 20GB.

For the smallest data limit, users will need to pay £23. A 1GB limit is available for £28, 3GB for £33, 5GB for £38 and 8GB for £43. The most expensive option, with 20GB of data, will come in at £63.

EE also revealed a further expansion of its 4G network on Thursday, with another 12 towns now able to get its LTE services.

Ashton-under-Lyne, Chatham, Gillingham, High Wycombe, Merthyr Tydfil, Oldham, Oxford, Rochester, Runcorn, Sale, Stafford and Wigan are all now covered by EE's 4G network, the operator said.

Thursday's additions bring the total number of towns and cities under EE's LTE umbrella to 74 — home to roughly 50 percent of the UK population between them.

The operator, the first to launch widespread 4G coverage in the UK in October last year , hopes to cover 98 percent of the population by the close of 2014.