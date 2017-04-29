Elon Musk releases teaser image of Tesla semi truck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased a semi truck from the company, said to be due out in September.

Elon Musk on Friday released the first teaser image of Tesla's all-electric semi truck, as the company looks to add past its growing consumer vehicle fleet.

Unveiled during a TED talk given by Musk, Tesla's teaser image doesn't provide many clues about the semi truck's features, other than it looks like class 8 trucks currently on the road.

In a tweet earlier this month, Musk said Tesla will unveil the semi truck in September. It's said to "deliver a substantial reduction in the cost of cargo transport, while increasing safety and making it really fun to operate."

Tesla's focus on safety could be a hint of Autopilot-like technology being released on the semi truck. Autopilot is currently available on the Model S, Model X, and soon Model 3. While it doesn't offer full autonomous driving yet, Autopilot assists drivers with parking and highway drives.

Musk on Friday said there's a working prototype of the truck and that it "feels like a sports car" when he test drove it around Tesla's parking lot.

Musk confirmed the truck will be capable of making long hauls.

There's no word on the Tesla semi truck pricing, range, availability, or load capacity.