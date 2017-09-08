Embratel announces new satellite

Brazilian telecommunications firm Embratel has announced the launch of its 12th satellite, the largest ever made by the company.

Due to be launched at the end of 2019, Star One D2 will be built to have a lifespan of more than 15 years.

According to Embratel, international contractors hired to manufacture and launch the new satellite will be announced by next month.

Star One D2 will have 28 C-band transponders, 24 Ku-band transponders and 20 Gbps of Ka band capacity to meet backhaul demands of mobile telephony.

The satellite will be the second of the company's fourth generation fleet, dubbed D Family, and will complement the Ka band coverage of the latest artifact launched, Star One D1.

With the Ku band, the satellite will ensure the provision of data, video and Internet capacity to government agencies and large companies operating in South and Central America, including Mexico. It will also enable the transmission of signals for subscription-based TV services.

The new artifact will be controlled from Embratel's satellite operation center in the city of Guaratiba, in the state of Rio de Janeiro.