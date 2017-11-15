FUTURE OF WORK | A ZDNet Multiplexer Blog What's this?

What does the future look like? The Lazada story.

How do you retain a start-up company culture; drive collaboration and innovation within a fast growing, multi office organisation?

By for Future of Work | | Topic: Future of Work

Since Lazada entered the market in March 2012, the company has quickly grown within Southeast Asia. Lazada has spread out over multiple offices with a large range of stakeholders across different levels.

Despite its "start-up" culture, the company needed to find a solution that brought all offices together as a united organisation. Lazada also had to empower employees to express their ideas, progress, engagement and drive further transformation.

Watch this video to find out how Lazada has built its digital workforce that works as one team across multiple offices across Southeast Asia.

Related Topics:

Productivity Smart Office Collaboration SMBs
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All