Envy 14 laptop now available on HP Web site starting at $1,099

HP's acquisition of Voodoo PC wasn't a raging success -- especially for Voodoo -- but the former boutique builder did contribute to the successful Envy laptop line, which has just apparently added a 14-inch version to its roster. The Envy 14 series is now available for ordering on HP's site, priced from $1,099.99.

For that basic configuration, you get an Intel Core i3-370M processor, 4GB of RAM, 320GB hard drive (running at 7,200rpm), ATI Mobility Radeon HD 5650 graphics, and a 14.5-inch LED-backlit display. The 1.1-inch-thin, metal-cased Envy also comes with an HDMI port, shock protection for your hard drive in case of drops (a.k.a. HP ProtectSmart), and HP Beats Audio. But of course, you can upgrade a number of components, ranging from CPUs (all the way up to Core i7 quad-cores) to storage (640GB hard drive or 128GB or 256GB solid state drive), though the 5650 is the only graphics option.

The Envy 14 is the cheapest in the lineup, which already includes 13-inch, 15-inch and 17-inch models. Unless there's going to be an Envy netbook, this may be the end of the line in terms of new Envy series.