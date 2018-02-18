Essential Phone colors, Google Pixel sales, Amazing Amazfit Bip battery (MobileTechRoundup show #423)

A new phone arrives at my house on Tuesday while I continue to be impressed by he incredible battery life of the Amazfit Bip watch.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

Grab your favorite beverage before listening to MobileTechRoundup show #423 and prepare to make fun of my latest purchase.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • Essential Phone gets Android 8.1 beta, new colors and Amazon exclusive color (plus a lower price tag).
  • Pixel sales for 2017 estimated at 3.9M: Good or bad?
  • How does the Amazfit Bip smartwatch get 30+ days on a charge?
  • Huawei & ZTE phones vs. the US government
  • Android Auto may get Wi-Fi support so you can lose the USB cable.
  • Samsung Unpacked next week (live streaming - look at the video 20 seconds in; appears to be mechanical zoom or aperture)
  • The Nintendo Switch has changed Matt's life.

Running time: 72 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 82MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All