Essential Phone colors, Google Pixel sales, Amazing Amazfit Bip battery (MobileTechRoundup show #423)

Grab your favorite beverage before listening to MobileTechRoundup show #423 and prepare to make fun of my latest purchase.
- Essential Phone gets Android 8.1 beta, new colors and Amazon exclusive color (plus a lower price tag).
- Pixel sales for 2017 estimated at 3.9M: Good or bad?
- How does the Amazfit Bip smartwatch get 30+ days on a charge?
- Huawei & ZTE phones vs. the US government
- Android Auto may get Wi-Fi support so you can lose the USB cable.
- Samsung Unpacked next week (live streaming - look at the video 20 seconds in; appears to be mechanical zoom or aperture)
- The Nintendo Switch has changed Matt's life.
Running time: 72 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 82MB)
