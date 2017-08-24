Exclusive space black BlackBerry KEYone hitting AT&T shelves on September 1

Image: BlackBerry Mobile

The BlackBerry KEYone launched in the US in May, see our full review. It came in mostly black with silver highlights.

At the end of next week, the space black version will launch at AT&T.

All of the silver highlights in the current one will have a matte black finish, which looks pretty sweet. I have spent a couple of months with the KEYone and continue to find it to be a very compelling smartphone. It's the one I grab when I want to go a weekend without worrying about charging up my phone.

This new space black BlackBerry KEYone has all of the same specifications, features, and functionality of the current KEYone. BlackBerry Mobile has also committed to the Android Oreo update and given the current track record on monthly Android security updates we will likely see the KEYone updated before any Samsung or LG devices.

There are many reasons to consider the BlackBerry KEYone and this minor color update and AT&T carrier support may be just what you need to make the jump to the KEYone.

AT&T pricing for this space black model has not yet been revealed. The GSM unlocked silver model, supported on T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon networks, retails for $599 so it is likely to sell for the same full price with possible payment plan options through AT&T.