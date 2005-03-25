Extreme IT: UNICEF CIO Andre Spatz

UNICEF CIO Andre Spatz practices the art of IT management under extreme conditions. He has to support 8,000 employees in 159 countries, at 258 locations around the world.

andre
UNICEF CIO Andre Spatz practices the art of IT management under extreme conditions. He has to support 8,000 employees in 159 countries, at 258 locations around the world. Field operations have to scale up with little notice in often dangerous and remote areas. In my video interview with Andre, he describes how field operations in locations including Iraq, Afganistan, Liberia and post- tsunami Asia "scale up," hooking into UNICEF's global framework through a satellite system equipped with a firewall,
satellite
switches, wireless access and an IT back office delivered in a set of rugged metal boxes that can be up and running in less than four hours. He also explains how he balances technology and risk and

