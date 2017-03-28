Facebook adds Snapchat-like camera features to main mobile app

(Image: Facebook)

Facebook on Tuesday updated its mobile app with camera functionality similar to rival social app Snapchat.

see also Samsung's Galaxy S8 will face many unknowns Here's a look at some of the key wildcards for the demand curve, artificial intelligence and business and financial impacts. Read More

The new camera features, rolling out now on iOS and Android, replicate Snapchat's Stories feature that allows users to post photos and short video clips with filters.

The new camera features are front in center in the Facebook app. You can tap on the camera icon on the top left corner of the Facebook app or swipe right from News Feed to try out the new in-app camera.

Your friends can view photos or videos your story for 24 hours, and stories won't appear on your Timeline or in News Feed unless posted there.

Facebook also introduced "Direct" which allows users to share photos and video to a specific friend. When you send a photo or video through Direct, your friends will be able to view it once and replay it or write a reply. Once the conversation on the photo or video ends, the content is no longer visible.

Facebook previously tested some of these features on Instagram, but launching Stories within the main Facebook app looks to be a jab at Snapchat.

Snapchat is popular. It had 158 million average daily active users as of Q4 2016, and 25 percent of those users post to their "Story" every day.

Snap makes a Spectacle of itself: