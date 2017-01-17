Google's LG Watch Sport and Watch Style to launch February 10: Report

LG watch mockup (Android Police)

The first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches will be from a partnership between Google and LG, and they will be unveiled on February 9, according to Evleaks at VentureBeat.

The often-correct leaker said the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style will be available with Google Assistant integration on February 10.

Both smartwatches will feature circular OLED displays, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Watch Sport will be available in titanium and dark blue, while the Watch Style will be available in titanium, silver, and rose gold. The Watch Style will feature swappable straps, Evleaks said.

The flagship LG Watch Sport will have 3G and LTE data, NFC for Android Pay, GPS, and a heart-rate sensor. Both watches will be controlled with a digital crown, similar to the Apple Watch, and they will be dust and water resistant.

Android Police posted a mockup of the LG-made watches in July 2016. While Google hasn't confirmed LG as a partner, it has confirmed Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches are coming.

Evleaks earlier reported Android Wear 2.0 will be released on February 9 for legacy Android Wear watches. Android Wear 2.0 brings a built-in Play Store to download and install apps directly on the watch -- removing the need for a smartphone. Google will also include a keyboard, new app launcher, and new Wi-Fi settings.

Exact details of LG and Google's partnership haven't been shared, but it sounds similar to the Nexus program: Google gives design influence and quick updates, while the OEM handles manufacturing.

Fitbit wants you to socialize more and get fit in the new year