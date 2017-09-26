Fitbit's Ionic smartwatch and Flyer headset launch on October 1; SDK available today

The Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Flyer have been reviewed and continue to undergo daily testing. On October 1, you can purchase these two devices and experience Fitbit's first smartwatch that has a five day battery life, mobile payment, on-board music, and detailed sleep tracking.

security tv How the evolution of wearables has changed security requirements As wearables have evolved to standalone IOT devices, and as different enterprise use cases have emerged, security demands have changed, explains Samsung's Eric McCarty. Read More

In addition to announcing the availability of these two devices, Fitbit also announced that the Fitbit SDK will be available as a Developer Preview starting today. Fitbit stated that the Developer Preview includes the Fitbit OS Developer Beta Firmware for Ionic, the Fitbit Studio development environment, and resources developers need to quickly and easily build and share apps and clock faces with family, friends, or the large, global Fitbit community via the Fitbit App Gallery.

While there are a few key apps on the evaluation device and I think smartwatches do not need a ton of apps, we are all unique and have different needs so the ability to customize your smartwatch to your specific needs is awesome. I look forward to a bigger selection of watch faces, which is where I also spend my time on the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier and Apple Watch.

The Fitbit Ionic will be available at North America retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohl's, Macy's, REI, Target and Verizon for $299.95. It is available in three color combinations: silver gray tracker and clasp with blue gray band, smoke gray tracker and clasp with charcoal band, or burnt orange tracker and clasp with slate blue band. Classic and Sport accessory bands are available for $29.95, and hand-crafted and perforated Horween leather bands are available for $59.95.

The Fitbit Flyer headset will be available in two colors, lunar gray or nightfall blue for $129.95. It will be available at major global retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Brookstone, Nordstrom and Target.

There is also a new Fitbit Aria scale coming in the Fall for $129.95. After switching to the Fitbit Ionic for testing I dusted off the Aria scale I purchased a few years ago and have it helping track my current weight loss plan.