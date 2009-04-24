For many companies, client power management not yet a priority

Forrester Research has released some new data from a first quarter survey of IT professionals about power management policies, and the big aha is that only about 15 percent of them have adopted any kind of strategy that addresses energy waste for their client desktops or notebooks.

About half of the 91 respondents to their spot survey, though, were considering a project, 12 percent were piloting and 18 percent were ready to roll one out.

Many of these companies, it turns out, are relying on their employees to be good power citizens: 28 percent of the IT managers say their primary way of managing energy use is to "request users power down their PCs when not in use and IT offers assistance if needed." Hmmm, I wonder how well that is reinforced. Another 24 percent preactivate the power management settings on the PC when it is issued to an employee. From there, 13 percent use one of the corporate-focused power management software packages. (The survey language specifically mentions Verdiem Surveyor, BigFix Power Management or 1E NightWatchman.)

