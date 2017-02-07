Fox Film picks Brazilian cloud provider

Storage services by Mandic have been chosen for the São Paulo office of the film studios

By for Brazil Tech | | Topic: Cloud

The Brazilian office of Fox Film has hired local vendor Mandic Cloud Solutions for the provision of cloud storage services.

The provider of facility, Mandic, is a company that was previously known as one of the country's main enterprise email service providers. It reinvented itself as a cloud services firm and has since been acquired by Riverwood Capital.

Fox Film is using Mandic's cloud storage for its financial data and was implemented in one month. According to IT coordinator at Fox Film, Arlem Silva, the platform has already delivered results.

"There was a 70 percent improvement from the stability, information access and security aspects, both from the IT and business standpoints," Silva told Brazilian portal Baguete.

"Before the implementation, reports would be generated in about half an hour and today the same information can be obtained in 10 minutes," the IT executive added.

Silva also highlighted the ease of access to information from the company's headquarters in London as well as partners, which is now possible with the new set-up, in a more agile and transparent manner.

