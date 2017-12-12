Freelancer launches global Enterprise platform

Image: Freelancer

Online freelancing marketplace Freelancer has announced Freelancer Enterprise, a vendor management system for managing virtual and local workforces.

The new free platform gives companies access to over 26 million freelancers across 247 countries, in 34 languages, and 39 currencies, the Sydney-headquartered company said.

"With Freelancer Enterprise we are providing large organisations with a platform that enables transparency, control, talent management, and compliance, together with the ability to scale adoption across the organisation," said Freelancer chief executive Matt Barrie.

Freelancer added that Enterprise combines compliance services -- including identity verification and spot checking by US lawyers -- with talent sourcing, managed services, and matching algorithms so companies can "collaborate in confidence".

Enterprise has an application programming interface that allows a for the hiring, and presumably firing, of freelancers in real time.

Its time-tracking app also measures freelancer output and allows employer feedback; companies can also get real-time reporting on metrics such as usage and spend on a customised dashboard.

Freelancer claims it is the largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace by number of users and projects posted, and that 80 percent of online jobs get a bid within 60 seconds on Freelancer.com.

The marketplace earlier this year prompted customers to reset passwords after it had detected login credentials matching its customers in a publicly accessible database.

"Recently while cross checking public dumps of third party credential leaks from sites like Adobe, Linkedin, and Elance (and many more), we observed users that appear to have credentials in common with those dumps and thus took measures to protect our users affected," Nicholas de Jong, VP Security and Operations at Freelancer, told ZDNet.

The Australian-listed online freelancing marketplace reported record net revenue for the 2016 financial year of AU$52.7 million, up 37 percent from the AU$38.6 million reported in FY15. It also generated AU$51.9 million in cash receipts in 2016, its highest ever.

Revenue growth for FY16 was attributed to ongoing marketplace efficiency and conversion rate improvements, greater uptake of value-added services, as well as increased user, project, and content acquisition.

The company acquired Spanish and Portuguese-speaking competitors Nubelo and Prolancer this time last year for undisclosed amounts. It also acquired Escrow.com in a deal announced in April 2015; Escrow.com only contributed AU$7.6 million in net revenue for FY16.

