Freshdesk rebrands as Freshworks to reflect full product line

Seven years after its launch as a cloud customer service platform, the company Freshdesk is rebranding under the name Freshworks.

The name, explained Freshworks president Dilawar Syed, better reflects the company's range of offerings, which have moved beyond help desk services. While Freshdesk is its biggest product on the market, the company also has an IT support service called Freshservice, a CRM tool called Freshsales and a cloud-based call center service called Freshcaller.

"We've been on this multi-product track fo the last several years, pretty much since our inception," Syed said. "Our brand... was not scaling with our vision to be a multi-product, modern SaaS company."

The company has more than 100,000 customers in 45 countries and intends to keep growing its product line after a series of acquisitions -- last fall, Freshdesk acquired the social chat platform Chatimity to strengthen its AI chatbot capabilities. Syed called AI a "major priority" for Freshdesk, Freshservice and Freshsales.

"When you look at our products, we have access to a lot of unstructured data," he said. For example, "if you look at the amount of content in an unstructured format in emails, there's an opportunity for us to be more predictive in customer support... to learn about customer sentiment, how can we help customers when we've helped customers with similar problems before."