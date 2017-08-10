Future LG smartphones to gain unlocked FM radio access

The next LG smartphone you buy will have an added feature that many are sure to find appealing: FM radio access.

Through a partnership with NextRadio, LG has committed to unlocking the FM radio chip in every smartphone it sells going forward. Previously, the carriers dictated to LG whether the FM chip was made available to users.

With the NextRadio deal, LG will no longer give carriers the option, and it will instead unlock the chip at the factory. According to the announcement, LG will also preload the NextRadio app on select devices, dependent upon carrier approval.

Why is FM radio access such a big deal? It's free, easier on your phone's battery, and doesn't take a toll on your data plan. And during emergencies, where cellular networks are often congested, access to an FM radio feed could be vital to receiving timely information.

The timing of the announcements comes just weeks before LG is expected to announce its next smartphone, the LG V30.

For those who currently own an LG device, you may already have access to FM radio. Below is a list of devices and carriers with the FM chip unlocked provided to ZDNet by LG:

G Fortune - Cricket

- Cricket LG G Flex - Sprint

- Sprint LG G Flex 2 - Boost Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile

- Boost Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile LG G Stylo™ - Boost Mobile, Sprint, Virgin Mobile

- Boost Mobile, Sprint, Virgin Mobile LG G2 -Boost Mobile, Sprint

-Boost Mobile, Sprint LG G3 - Boost Mobile, Sprint

- Boost Mobile, Sprint LG G3 Vigor - Sprint

- Sprint LG G4 - Sprint

- Sprint LG G5 - Sprint

- Sprint LG G6 - AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless

- AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless LG Harmony - Cricket

- Cricket LG Realm - Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile

- Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile LG Risio - Cricket

- Cricket LG Stylo 3 - Boost Mobile, Cricket, Virgin Mobile

- Boost Mobile, Cricket, Virgin Mobile LG Stylo 2 - Boost Mobile

- Boost Mobile LG Tribute 5 - Boost Mobile, Sprint

- Boost Mobile, Sprint LG Tribute HD - Boost Mobile, Sprint, Virgin Mobile

- Boost Mobile, Sprint, Virgin Mobile LG V20 - AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile

- AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile LG Volt - Boost Mobile, Sprint, Virgin Mobile

- Boost Mobile, Sprint, Virgin Mobile LG Volt 2 - Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile

- Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile LG X Power - Boost Mobile, Cricket, Sprint, U.S. Cellular, Virgin Mobile

LG has no plans to release a software update to retroactively enable the FM chip on devices not listed above.

