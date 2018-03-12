Galaxy S9 Plus reviewed, Android P, Garmin 645 Music, smartphone rumors (MobileTechRoundup show #426)

Samsung new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will be arriving in the hands of buyers this week with reviews going live last week. Check out the podcast for our latest thoughts.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus arrive in US carrier stores this week so we discussed my usage so far at the start of MobileTechRoundup show #426.

  • Final thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Android P developer preview released
  • Android P adds support for using your phone as a Bluetooth Keyboard or Mouse
  • Google Lens is coming to all Android phones running Google Photos
  • Windows 10 S changes from an OS version to a "mode"
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 4 with LTE
  • Running with the Garmin 645 Music
  • Smartphone rumors: Huawei P20 trio, OnePlus 6
  • Dropbox to work with Google Docs

Running time: 68 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 80MB)

