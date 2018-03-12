Galaxy S9 Plus reviewed, Android P, Garmin 645 Music, smartphone rumors (MobileTechRoundup show #426)

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus arrive in US carrier stores this week so we discussed my usage so far at the start of MobileTechRoundup show #426.
- Final thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Android P developer preview released
- Android P adds support for using your phone as a Bluetooth Keyboard or Mouse
- Google Lens is coming to all Android phones running Google Photos
- Windows 10 S changes from an OS version to a "mode"
- Microsoft Surface Pro 4 with LTE
- Running with the Garmin 645 Music
- Smartphone rumors: Huawei P20 trio, OnePlus 6
- Dropbox to work with Google Docs
Running time: 68 minutes
