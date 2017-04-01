Garmin Forerunner 935 announced with a focus on performance and results

Image: Garmin

Serving as a successor to 2016's Garmin 735XT, the Forerunner 935 is focused on athletes focused on performance and results. Running is a major focus while the recently announced Fenix 5 series is focused on adventure and style, in addition to multi-sport fitness.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 has similar functionality to the Fenix 5 series, but has a lighter design with more plastic and less stainless steel. It is priced more affordably than the Fenix 5 series, starting at $499 for the base unit.

When you compare it to the Forerunner 735XT, you will see significant improvements, including:

Barometric altimeter

WiFi radio

Bluetooth smart sensor support

Varia bike accessory support

QuickFit strap compatibility

Full navigation functionality

The Forerunner 935 is focused on performance and results with training features that analyze your exercise history and fitness level. Training load, training effects, and more are tracked and presented in various ways to help you figure out where to improve and achieve your optimal performance level. It's clear that the Forerunner 935 is designed for the serious athlete.

Last year I purchased the Garmin Fenix 3 HR and used the heart rate strap to measure running dynamics for all the details of my run. I'm not a fan of heart straps so it is nice to see the new Garmin Running Dynamics Pod that captures six running dynamics without the need to wear the chest strap. The Running Dynamics Pod clips to your waistband and captures cadence, ground contact time, stride length, and more.

While running is key to the device, you can easily switch manually or have the device switch automatically into cycling, swimming, hiking, skiing, and other sports. TrainingPeaks is supported so you can download free workouts directly to the watch.

Garmin Connect and Connect IQ are supported so you can customize the sports watch and connect it to your smartphone. The Forerunner 935 features 24 hours of battery life in GPS mode and up to 50 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode.

As always, no one puts together a better sports watch review than Ray Maker. Check out his full review of the Garmin Forerunner 935.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is available in black for $499.99. A bundle with a black watch face and force yellow strap, HRM-Tri, HRM-Swim, and quick release kit is available for $649.99. You can now also purchase additional leather, silicone, or metal bands for these new QuickFit-compatible watches.

The Running Dynamics Pod is sold separately for $69.99. It is compatible with the Forerunner 935, 735XT, Fenix Chronos, and Fenix 5 series.

An evaluation unit is on the way so I will have a full review later in April as I continue my marathon training and start biking to work now that the weather is improving. Let me know if you have anything specific you want checked out during my review period.