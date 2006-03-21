Gates on what's coming in IE 7

This web site uses cookies to improve your experience. By viewing our content, you are accepting the use of cookies. To find out more and change your cookie settings, please
CNET News.com exclusive: At Microsoft MIX 06 in Las Vegas, Bill Gates tells reporter Martin LaMonica what's in store from the Web browser update.
By ZDNet Staff
| March 21, 2006 -- 05:40 GMT (21:40 PST)
| Topic: Enterprise Software
