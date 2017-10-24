GE Digital expands edge capabilities on Predix

GE Digital announced expansions to its suite of edge-to-cloud technologies and industrial applications, including its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform Predix.

GE said the new edge capabilities on Predix will allow companies with connectivity issues, latency limitations, and regulatory or other constraints a way to run analytics and deploy applications right at the network edge.

Predix Edge now supports up to 200,000 connected devices from a single console, while another new feature, Predix Machine, enables microservice-based applications to run at the edge of customers virtualized data centers.

GE also introduced Predix Complex Event Processing, which enables faster and more efficient analytics and other event processing at extreme low latency, the company said. The new edge capabilities will become available in the first quarter of 2018.

Predix will also be made on the Microsoft Azure public cloud platform. GE said the partnership "extends the accessibility of Predix to Microsoft's global cloud footprint, including data sovereignty, hybrid capabilities and advanced developer and data services."

GE also unveiled new Operations Performance Management (OPM) software that uses real-time and historical data to monitor the performance of industrial hardware assets like pumps, valves and heat exchangers. The software is complementary to GE's Asset Performance Management (APM) software, the company said.

GE also announced updates to its Field Service Management suite that aim to bring advanced analytics to service operations.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Apple, GE partner to bring Predix apps to iOS

The aim is to bring analytics from GE's Predix industrial IoT platform to Apple's iPads and iPhones.

GE to roll out its Predix Asset Performance Management software at its monitoring, diagnostic center

By rolling out APM to its monitoring and diagnostic center, it will be able to tap into utility sensor data around the world for more predictive abilities.

GE updates Predix to optimize utilities, enable smarter energy trading

A new layer in GE's Predix platform will focus on utility optimization and connecting data from the Internet of Things and operations to traders.