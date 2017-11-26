GE Healthcare turns to Nvidia for AI boost in medical imaging

GE Healthcare is set to speed up the time taken to process medical images, thanks to a pair of partnerships announced on Sunday.

The global giant will team up with Nvidia to update its 500,000 medical imaging devices worldwide with Revolution Frontier CT, which is claimed to be two times faster than the previous generation image processor.

GE said the speedier Revolution Frontier would be better at liver lesion detection and kidney lesion characterisation, and has the potential to reduce the number of follow-up appointments and the number of non-interpretable scans.

GE Healthcare is also making use of Nvidia in its new analytics platform, with sections of it to be placed in the Nvidia GPU Cloud.

An average hospital generates 50 petabytes of data annually, GE said, but only 3 percent of that data is analysed, tagged, or made actionable.

"Healthcare is changing at remarkable speed, and the technologies that will transform the industry should reflect that pace," president and CEO of GE Healthcare Kieran Murphy said. "By partnering with Nvidia, GE Healthcare will be able to deliver devices of the future -- intelligent machines capable of empowering providers to improve the speed and accuracy of diagnoses for patients around the world."

GE to hone digital efforts, leverage additive manufacturing as it focuses on core businesses | GE Digital expands edge capabilities on Predix | Tableau, GE Aviation partner on data analytics for airline industry | GE picks AWS as preferred cloud provider | GE to roll out its Predix Asset Performance Management software at its monitoring, diagnostic center

Not to be left out, Intel also extended an existing partnership with GE Healthcare in the imaging field, with the duo to lean on Xeon Scalable to reduce the amount of time radiologists spend waiting for images.

"Radiologist workdays can be enhanced by use of real-time data analytics and increased performance," said Jonathan Ballon, vice president Internet of Things Group at Intel. "The combination of innovative imaging solutions from GE Healthcare with the breakthrough speed of Intel processors promises great advances in imaging that could make a real difference in patient care."

The pair will also create a Joint Performance Acceleration Lab in Chicago that will conduct research across the imaging field, and GE Healthcare will use Intel's Wind River Titanium Control on-premises cloud products with edge devices used in hospitals.

Related Coverage

Brazil to introduce electronic patient records

A multimillion-dollar tender has been launched to support the initiative, which aims to cover all of the country's public health clinics by the end of 2018.

How an IoT sensor is helping Australian milk reach China faster

Telstra, Peloris, Chinese quarantine, Sendum, M2M Connectivity, and multiple Australian milk producers are bringing fresh dairy to China within 36 hours, with the companies using IoT sensors for tracking and temperature monitoring.

How HPE utilizes AI to predict data center equipment breakdowns (TechRepublic)

Through a new artificial intelligence software, HPE will help business leaders predict and prevent equipment issues.

The top 10 highest-paying AI jobs (TechRepublic)

Average base pay for US jobs in artificial intelligence is more than twice that of the average full-time job. Here are 10 high-paying open jobs in the field, and where to find them.

Australian government invests AU$13m in medical technologies

The government is investing AU$13.3 million into three companies building solutions for people living with disabilities and chronic back pain.

Google now removes medical records from search results

Google adds private medical records to the list of results it may remove.