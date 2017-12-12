Get a 128GB wireless flash drive for $53

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate.

SanDisk

Last week I outlined the ultimate travel-tech kit, but there's one thing I left out: mobile storage.

I mean, let's face it, sometimes you need a flash drive. And sometimes you need supplemental storage, meaning extra space for your space-strapped phone, tablet, 2-in-1 or the like.

Today's deal answers both calls. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the SanDisk Connect 128GB Wireless Stick for $52.99 -- the lowest price I've seen.

The Connect looks and works just like a traditional flash drive, meaning you simply pop it into your PC and fill it with media.

Alas, it's a USB 2.0 drive, which I find ludicrous. Every modern flash drive should support USB 3.0. It's not a deal-breaker, just an inconvenience: File transfers will take longer than they should.

Of course, you can bypass USB altogether: The Connect can, er, connect with up to three devices simultaneously, no ports required. It does so by creating its own little WPA2-secured Wi-Fi network, so you can use it on a plane, train or pretty much anywhere else.

Once connected, the drive can stream files and media to your device. But you can also use it to offload space-hogging data from your phone or tablet, thereby freeing up extra storage for things like apps and new photos. It's not quite as convenient as an internal memory card, but the functionality is largely the same.

According to SanDisk, the Connect can run for about 4.5 hours before needing to be recharged -- a task performed by sticking it into a USB port, natch.

If you're a little thrown by the 3.7-star average rating, take a closer look at some of the reviews. With all due respect to Amazon customers, some folks just aren't tech-savvy. Yes, you need an app to use the drive with your phone or tablet. Yes, you need the correct app. And so on.

There are a few legitimate complaints, however, like truncated filenames and lack of support for music playlists. But I suspect the real obstacle for some business users will be the lack of password protection or encryption for the drive itself. Of course, your IT person can probably set you up with the tool(s) you need for that.

Beyond that, this is a seriously good deal on a flash drive that just happens to work over Wi-Fi. I have no idea how long this sale will last, so if you're interested...don't delay.

