Get a G-Raid USB 16TB dual-drive storage system for $600

Different SMBs have different storage needs. If you're seeking a compact, easy-to-deploy RAID array that won't break the bank, welcome to today's deal.

Today only, and while supplies last, B&H has the G-Technology G-RAID USB G1 16TB Storage System for $599.99 shipped. It normally sells for $950, and elsewhere it's at least $700.

The G-RAID is a dual-drive array stocked with a pair of 8TB SATA III enterprise-grade drives. Each one spins at 7,200 rpm and offers combined read/write speeds of up to 400MB/second.

And those drives are removable, so it's a simple matter to swap them out as needed.

The array features a USB 3.0 interface and can be configured for RAID 0, RAID 1 or JBOD. Windows users, take note: The drives come pre-formatted for Mac use, but of course can be reformatted for Windows.

Also worth noting: G-Technology backs the array with a 3-year warranty.

This is a pretty sweet deal for a small biz looking to deploy RAID-powered storage on the cheap.

