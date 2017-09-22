GitLab releases latest Enterprise and Community editions

The open source Git repository GitLab is releasing new features across both its Enterprise and Community editions on Friday with GitLab 10.0.

The new release, among other things, introduces automated processes and enables Kubernetes-based application development.

GitLab, incorporated in 2014, competes with other Git hosting services like GitHub and Atlassian's Bitbucket. It's made inroads with enterprises looking to host their own repositories, claiming that it holds two-thirds of self-hosted market share. Some of the enterprises using GitLab include Ticketmaster, ING, NASDAQ, Alibaba, Sony, VMWare and Intel.

After releasing GitLab 9.0 in March, nearly 1,000 people contributed to the research panel that

influenced the new features in GitLab 10.0. Those include Auto Devops, which automatically configures software development lifecycles by default, as well as an updated user interface for easier navigation.

The new release also has new features designed to improve productivity, such as enhanced subgroups, deploy boards and augmented integration support for both Slack and JIRA. It also enables developers to configure, deploy and utilize Kubernetes, regardless of where the server may be running, via GitLab CI.

Additionally, GitLab 10.0 offers group-level issue boards for greater collaboration across multiple projects. Lists, labels, and milestones can all managed at the group-level in a group-level board.